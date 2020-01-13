Govt releases over Rs 731 mln for Industries Division projects

(@FahadShabbir)

The Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms has so far authorized release of Rs 731.963 million for various uplift projects of Industries and Production Division under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs 2.343 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms has so far authorized release of Rs 731.963 million for various uplift projects of Industries and Production Division under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs 2.343 billion.

The government released Rs 250 million for the National Business Development Programme for Small and Medium Size Entrepreneurs (SMEs) for which Rs 250 million have been earmarked in the current PSDP.

According to the PSDP releases data of the Planning Commission of Pakistan, an amount of Rs110.871 million has been released for establishment of bostan industrial estate bostan (phase-I) for which Rs110.871 million was earmarked in the PSDP and Rs 100 million has been released for the product development centre for composites based sport goods, Sialkot.

The government also released Rs 50 million for industrial designing and automation centre Punjab, KP, Sindh and Baluchistan, Rs 30 million for footwear cluster development through Computer Aided Design (CAD), Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining , Lahore and Rs 29.

890 million for SME business facilitation centre, Multan.

The authorities concerned had also given the authorization of release Rs33.540 million for Peshawar light engineering centre (PLEC), Peshawar, Rs25.894 million for fruit dehydration unit, Swat and Rs 24.889 million for establishment of infrastructure in Quetta industrial and trading estate (phase-II).

Similarly an amount of Rs23.068 million for light engineering up gradation centre for SMEs in Baluchistan (LEUC), Rs20.556 million release for Hyderabad engineering support centre (HESC) and Rs18.255 million for provision of infrastructure in Quetta industrial estate (phase-IV) has also been released.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has also given the authorization of release of Rs 15 million for business skill development centre for women at Dera Ismail Khan.