UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Releases Over Rs 76 M For Industries Division Projects

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:00 PM

Govt releases over Rs 76 m for Industries Division projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The government has so far released Rs76.149 million for various ongoing and new projects of Industries and Production Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2019-20).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, in its Federal PSDP 2019-20, had earmarked Rs 2343.293 million for the Industries and Production Division projects, according to the latest data released by of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The government released Rs 50 million for the National business Development Programme for Small and Medium Size Entrepreneurs (SMEs) for which Rs 250 million have been earmarked in the current PSDP.

An amount of Rs 6 million has been released for footwear cluster development for which Rs30 million was earmarked in the PSDP.

Similarly, Rs 6 million has been released for the handicraft development and promotion for less developed areas of Pakistan, including Chitral, Khyber Agency, Bajur Agency, Mohmand Agency FR Peshawar, FR Kohat, Pishin Qilla Abdullah, Qillah Saifullah, Ziarat, Hamal, Loralai, Sibi, Zohb, Mushakhail, Sherani and Khuzdar.

The government also released Rs 5.97 million for SME Business Facilitation Center, Multan, Rs 3 million for Business Skill Development Center for Women at Dera Ismail Khan and Rs 5.179 million for Fruit Dehydration Unit, Swat.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has so far releasedRs15.4 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs701 billion.

Under its development programme, the government has released an amount of Rs10.2 billion for federal ministries, whereas Rs4.6 billion for special areas, according to a data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform./395/778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Peshawar Khyber Agency Business Swat Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Sibi Chitral Khuzdar Pishin Loralai Mohmand Agency Ziarat Women Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

21 minutes ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

36 minutes ago

Visa-free travel to Paraguay for Emiratis

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uzbekistani President on ..

2 hours ago

Make-A-Wish launches awareness campaign to fulfil ..

2 hours ago

Warsan project to provide 3,866 residential units ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.