Govt releases over Rs 76 m for Industries Division projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The government has so far released Rs76.149 million for various ongoing and new projects of Industries and Production Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2019-20).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, in its Federal PSDP 2019-20, had earmarked Rs 2343.293 million for the Industries and Production Division projects, according to the latest data released by of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The government released Rs 50 million for the National business Development Programme for Small and Medium Size Entrepreneurs (SMEs) for which Rs 250 million have been earmarked in the current PSDP.

An amount of Rs 6 million has been released for footwear cluster development for which Rs30 million was earmarked in the PSDP.

Similarly, Rs 6 million has been released for the handicraft development and promotion for less developed areas of Pakistan, including Chitral, Khyber Agency, Bajur Agency, Mohmand Agency FR Peshawar, FR Kohat, Pishin Qilla Abdullah, Qillah Saifullah, Ziarat, Hamal, Loralai, Sibi, Zohb, Mushakhail, Sherani and Khuzdar.

The government also released Rs 5.97 million for SME Business Facilitation Center, Multan, Rs 3 million for Business Skill Development Center for Women at Dera Ismail Khan and Rs 5.179 million for Fruit Dehydration Unit, Swat.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has so far releasedRs15.4 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs701 billion.

Under its development programme, the government has released an amount of Rs10.2 billion for federal ministries, whereas Rs4.6 billion for special areas, according to a data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform./395/778