Govt releases Rs 2,490.503 million under PSDP 2019-20 for food security projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The government has so far released Rs 2,409.503 million for several agriculture uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for financial year 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs12,047.516 million for the current financial year.

The amount was released for the completion of several on-going development projects, besides new projects initiated under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program to promote the agriculture and livestock sectors on modern lines for making it profitable by enhancing per-acre crop yield across the country.

According to latest data released by the Planning Commission of Pakistan, the government had released Rs1,200 million for national program for the improvement of watercourses in Pakistan Phase-2 as against the total allocation of Rs5,500 million.

The government has also released R130 million for productivity enhancement of wheat under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Program against the total allocation of Rs650 million for current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Rs90 million was released for productivity enhancement of rice as the government has earmarked Rs450 million for the project in its current year development agenda.

Under PSDP 2019-20, Rs40 million was released for Prime Minister's Initiative for save the calf and Rs40 million for productivity enhancement of sugar cane as the government had allocated Rs200 million for these projects respectively.

Under PSDP 2019-20, Rs120 million was released for national oilseed enhancement program as against the total allocation of Rs600 million and Rs 10 million for backyard poultry.

Under PSDP 2019-20, an amount of Rs 40 million was also released for promotion of trout cage farming in northern areas of the country in order to exploit the fresh water fish farming in these areas.

The government has released Rs80 million for the promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale as against the total allocation of Rs 400 million for the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, an amount of Rs 60 million was also released for national pesticides resides residues monitoring system in the country as an amount of Rs300 million allocated for this project in its annual development program for the year 2019-20.

In order to exploit the agriculture and livestock potential in tribal areas of the country, the government had allocated an amount Rs 275 million for up-gradation of Arid Zone Research Institute (AZRI) to the level of AZRC and establishment of new adaptive cum demonstration institute at Seakach, Wana, South Waziristan Agency, Miranshah, North Waziristan Agencies (FATA) Tank and Matora, Lakki Marwat.

The government had released Rs140 million for the above mentioned projects for the development of agriculture and livestock sectors in these areas.

The government had also released Rs30 million for strengthening, up-gradation of agriculture and livestock research system of Arid Zone Research Institute, Umerkot, Sindh as the government had allocated Rs150 million for this project for current financial year.

Under PSDP 2019-20, Rs20 million released for establishment of plant breeders rights registry and strengthening of DUS examination system.