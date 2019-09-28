Govt releases Rs 275.6m for Revenue Division projects

The government has released Rs275.639 million for various ongoing and new projects of Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2019-20).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The government has released Rs275.639 million for various ongoing and new projects of Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2019-20).

The government, in its Federal PSDP, had earmarked Rs1918.238 million for the Revenue Division projects, with foreign exchange component of Rs250 million, according to the latest data released by of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of the total releases, an amount of Rs76 million have been released for development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) for which an amount of Rs480 million has been allocated in the federal PSDP 2019-20, including foreign aid of Rs100 million.

The government released Rs65 million for construction of Regional Tax Office (RTO) at Islamabad out of its total allocations of Rs325 million, the data revealed.

An amount of Rs56.350 million have been released for establishment of Inland revenue offices all across the country for which Rs331.770 million amount was earmarked in the current PSDP.

The government released Rs30 million for construction of Model Customs Collectorate at Gwadar for which Rs200 million have been earmarked in the current PSDP.

An amount of Rs7.317 million have been released for construction of office building for Jhang Zone (Inland Revenue), Jhang out of its total allocations of Rs36.585 million.

The government also released Rs5.

5 million for construction of additional office block for Model Customs Collectorate at Hyderabad out of its total allocations of Rs26.5 million, Rs5.210 million for construction of Inland Revenue Zonal Office at Mansehra out of its total allocation of Rs26.050 million whereas an amount of Rs 4.976 million have been released for construction of Regional Tax Office D.I Khan out of its allocations of Rs24.88 million.

The government also released Rs4 million for construction of Zonal Office (IR) at Kohat, Rs4.976 million for construction of Tax Office at DI Khan, Rs4 million for PC-II design consultancy services for Additional offices of RTO Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur.

The government also released Rs4 million for construction of additional office block for RTO Abbottabad, Rs 4.470 million for construction of additional floor on existing transit accommodation, Inland Revenue, Sutle Blocak, Allama Iqbal Town Lahore, Rs3.83 million for construction of warehouse for Model Customs Collectorate at Khokar Niaz Baig Lahore It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has so far released Rs84.428 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its PSDP 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs701 billion.

Under its development program, the government has released an amount of Rs18.804 billion for federal ministries, whereas Rs7.748 billion for special areas, according to a data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.