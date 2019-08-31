UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Releases Rs 51.110 B For Development Projects

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 04:00 PM

Govt releases Rs 51.110 b for development projects

The federal government has so far released Rs 51.110 billion out of the total allocation of Rs 701 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal government has so far released Rs 51.110 billion out of the total allocation of Rs 701 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

The amount released included Rs 13.587 billion for federal ministries, Rs 2.698 billion for corporations, and Rs 7.545 billion for special areas, according to the data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The government released Rs 26.780 billion for security enhancement in the country out of allocated amount of Rs 32.5 billion. Similarly, Rs 4.447billion out of total allocation of Rs 29 billion for the Higher education Commission and Rs 4.270 billion out of Rs 24.4 billion for the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission were released.

For the National Highway Authority, the government allocated Rs 154.9 billion under the PSDP and released Rs 2.

698 billion so far.

Likewsie, the government released Rs 1.384 billion out of Rs 16 billion allocation for the Railways Division, Rs 1.087 million for the Interior Division, Rs 865 million for the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division.

Meanwhile, the SUPARCO received Rs 365.851million out of its total allocation of Rs 6.03 billion and the Revenue Division Rs 198.153 million out of Rs 1.9 billion.

The government also released Rs 4.660 billion for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs 27.26 billion and Rs 2.855 billion for Gilgit Baltistan block and other projects.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows a specific mechanism for release of funds. During first quarter (July-September) it releases 20 percent of development funds, in second quarter (October-December) 20 percent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth quarter (April-June) 30 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir NHA HEC Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Malaysia on Natio ..

18 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kyrgyzstan President on N ..

18 minutes ago

German Investigators Studying Sputnik's Request on ..

29 minutes ago

Taliban launch assault on Afghan city of Kunduz

29 minutes ago

PCB unfolds ambitious domestic cricket season stru ..

30 minutes ago

China Lodges Protest With US Over Senators' Commen ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.