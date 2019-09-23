UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gov't Releases Rs 90.6 Bn Under PSDP 2019-20

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:51 PM

Gov't releases Rs 90.6 bn under PSDP 2019-20

The federal government has so far released Rs 90.6 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs 701 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal government has so far released Rs 90.6 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs 701 billion.

Under its development programme, the government has released an amount of Rs 19.9 billion for federal ministries, Rs 23.6 billion for corporations, and Rs 7.7 billion for special areas, according to a data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs 26.78 billion for security enhancement in the country for which the government had allocated Rs 32.5 billion during the year 2019-20.

While an amount of Rs 12 billion has also been released for the merged areas of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) under the government's 10 years development programme.

Similarly, for Higher education Commission an amount of Rs 4.6 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 29 billion while Rs 4.3 billion were released for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for which the government allocated Rs 24.4 billion for the corresponding period.

For National Highway Authority, the government allocated a sum of Rs 154.

96 billion while so far an amount of Rs 23.14 billion has been released under the programme.

Under annual development agenda, the government also released Rs 1.5 billion for railways division out of total allocation of Rs 16 billion, Rs 1.44 billion for Interior Division, and Rs 2.2 billion for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division.

SUPARCO received Rs 466.65 million out of its total allocation of Rs 6.03 billion whereas Revenue Division received Rs 275.64 million out of total allocation of Rs 1.9 billion.

The Cabinet Division also received Rs 1.4 billion for which an amount of Rs 39.9 billion has been allocated for the year 2019-20.

The government also released Rs 4.86 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs 27.26 billion and Rs 2.88 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (Block and other projects).

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows the specific mechanism for release of funds. During first quarter (July-September) it releases 20 percent of development funds, in second quarter (October-December) 20 percent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth quarter (April-June) 30 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan FATA Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir NHA HEC Government Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

ILO to launch project to promote equal employment ..

31 seconds ago

CDA ensuing vigilance in Katchi Abadies to avoid u ..

33 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks suffer more losses 23 September 2 ..

34 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) opens admissio ..

39 seconds ago

CDA to open dualized Ataturk Avenue for traffic wi ..

4 minutes ago

Asian Study Group to pay tribute to Pakistan's ric ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.