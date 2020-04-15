UrduPoint.com
Govt Releases Rs 962.7 Million For Revenue Division Projects

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:23 PM

The Federal government has so far authorized release of Rs 962.725 million for various ongoing and new projects of Revenue Division under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against its total allocation of Rs1728.238 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Federal government has so far authorized release of Rs 962.725 million for various ongoing and new projects of Revenue Division under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against its total allocation of Rs1728.238 million.

Out of the total amount, Rs265.416 million have been authorized to be released for establishment of Inland Revenue offices in the country, out of its total allocations of Rs331.770 million earmarked for the current fiscal year, , according to the data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Likewise, another Rs190 million have been authorized for release to carry out development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) under ADB's Regional Improving Border Services Project for which Rs480 million were budgeted in the current fiscal year.

An amount of Rs162.5 million have been authorized for release for construction of Regional Tax Office at Islamabad, for which Rs325 million were earmarked.

The ministry also provided authorization for release of Rs160 million for construction of Model Custom Collectorate at Gwadar, for which Rs200 million were allocated in the current budget.

The ministry also had given approval to release the total earmarked amount Rs27.5 million for construction of additional office block for Model Customs Collectorate at Hyderabad.

The minister had also given approval to the release of Rs22.352 million for construction of additional floor on existing Transit Accommodation (Inland Revenue), Sutlej Block, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore; Rs10 million for construction for Additional office block for RTO Abbotabad and Rs24.88 million for construction of regional tax office at D.I.Khan It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal government has so far authorized release of Rs 470.793 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs701 billion.

Under its development programme, the government has released an amount of Rs196.365 billion for federal ministries, Rs160.063 billion for corporations and Rs 34.2 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

