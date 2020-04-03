UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Releases Rs100 Bln For Industry: Finance Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:31 PM

Govt releases Rs100 bln for Industry: Finance Ministry

Under the Rs1240 billion stimulus package announced by the prime minister on March 27, the government released Rs100 billion to industry under tax refunds package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Under the Rs1240 billion stimulus package announced by the prime minister on March 27, the government released Rs100 billion to industry under tax refunds package.

According to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that the package was unprecedented step taken by the government to support business and employment in difficult times.

He said that the tax refunds released to the industry were the highest in country's history, adding that the government's stimulus package was aimed to address the liquidity challenges faced by the industry.

Improved cash flow position of the companies would ensure that the workers get their salaries on time, he added.

According to the statement, all tax refunds as of March 31st, 2020, have now been cleared and the payments made the previous day include Rs52 billion in GST refunds to industry (other than export industry), Rs10 billion released to the export industry through the FASTER system and Rs15 billion in duty draw back payments.

On top of these payments, the government also released Rs20.5 billion under the DLTL scheme, the statement added.

During the current fiscal year (July-March FY20), the government had also released Rs163 billion so far in tax refunds to industry under GST and Income Tax, which is 61.4 percent increase from Rs101 billion released during the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Same March 2020 All From Government Industry Top Billion Employment

Recent Stories

National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) foil ..

50 seconds ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahzad Qureshi ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy, ANF seize 100 kgs Ice drugs in Kara ..

51 seconds ago

Drive-thru coronavirus testing in UAE: swab and go ..

5 minutes ago

Over 60% of Russians Trust President Putin - Poll

53 seconds ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.