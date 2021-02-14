UrduPoint.com
Govt Releases Rs1,686.644 Mln For Petroleum Sector Projects In Seven Months

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

Govt releases Rs1,686.644 mln for petroleum sector projects in seven months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The government has released funds amounting to Rs1,686.644 million during first seven months of the current fiscal year to execute eight petroleum projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21) against the total allocation of Rs1,786.160 million.

According to the official data, the government has authorized/disbursed an amount of Rs1686.644 million for the projects as of February 12.

As per the PSDP details, the government had earmarked an amount of Rs1,662.684 million for five ongoing projects, out of which Rs100 million were meant for expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE), Rs 6.524 million for exploration and evaluation of coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan, Rs303.160 million for supply of 13.

5 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas to Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, Rs1,153 million for the supply of 30 MMCFD gas at the doorstep (Zero Point) of Rashakai Special Economic Zone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs100 million for up-gradation of HDIP's POL testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad.

While Rs123.476 million had been kept for three new schemes, out of which Rs48 million were allocated for the establishment of National Minerals Data Centre, Rs 20 million for geological mapping of 50 Toposheets (out of 354 unmapped Toposheets) of outcrop area of Balochistan and Rs55.476 million for strengthening, up-gradation and ISO certification of Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP Operations Office, Karachi.

