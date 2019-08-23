UrduPoint.com
Govt Releases Rs198.153 Million For Revenue Division Projects

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:29 PM

The government has released Rs198.153 million for various ongoing and new projects of Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2019-20)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The government has released Rs198.153 million for various ongoing and new projects of Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2019-20).

The government, in its Federal PSDP, had earmarked Rs1918.238 million for the Revenue Division projects, with foreign exchange component of Rs250 million, according to the latest data released by of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The government released Rs76 million for development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) for which an amount of Rs480 million has been allocated in the federal PSDP 2019-20, including foreign aid of Rs100 million.

An amount of Rs56.350 million have been released for establishment of Inland Revenue Offices in Pakistan for which Rs331.770 million amount was earmarked in the current PSDP.

The government released Rs30 million for construction of Model Customs Collectorate at Gwadar for which Rs200 million have been earmarked in the current PSDP.

The government also released Rs3.83 million for construction of warehouse for Model Customs Collectorate at Khokar Niaz Baig Lahore for which Rs19.171 million were allocated this year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has so far released Rs15.4 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs701 billion.

Under its development program, the government has released an amount of Rs10.2 billion for federal ministries, whereas Rs4.6 billion for special areas, according to a data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

