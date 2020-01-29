UrduPoint.com
Govt Releases Rs2.8 Billion For Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

Govt releases Rs2.8 billion for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

The federal government has authorized release of Rs2.8 billion for land acquisition of Sukkur-Hyderabad section of Karachi-Lahore Motorway under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Federal government has authorized release of Rs2.8 billion for land acquisition of Sukkur-Hyderabad section of Karachi-Lahore Motorway under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

The government had allocated an amount of Rs3.5 billion for the project during current fiscal year.

According to a latest data of Planning Commission, the total cost of the project for land acquisition for motorway is Rs 51 billion out of which Rs 29.4 billion had already been spent up to June 30, 2019.

The project is a part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and is planned to be built under public private partnership mode.

The 296 km motorway project starting from Sukkur will touch Khairpur, Nowshehro Feroze, Nawab Shah, Mitiari, Hala and Jamshoro and terminate at Hyderabad.

After completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad section of Motorway in next few years, access-controlled motorway link would be provided to the commuters from Peshawar and Lahore to Karachi as Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway is already operational.

The Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) has already approved the transaction structure for the project of Sukkur- Hyderabad motorway (M6) based upon the recommended option in the feasibility.

The overall cost of the Motorway project is estimated at Rs 204.28 billion, and would take around 33 months to complete.

