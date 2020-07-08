Govt releases Rs287.289 million for 7 petroleum sector projects during last FY

The government has released funds amounting to Rs287.289 million during the last fiscal year to execute seven petroleum projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) against the total allocation of Rs 304.997 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The government has released funds amounting to Rs287.289 million during the last fiscal year to execute seven petroleum projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) against the total allocation of Rs 304.997 million.

According to the official data as of June 30 that showed a slight readjustment in funds' allocation and releases, an amount of Rs10.553 million has been provided to explore and evaluate coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan.

While Rs 35 million have been released for expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE) to ensure its sustainable operations and facilitate oil and gas exploration research in the country.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 60.252 million has been provided under a project to up-grade Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP)'s POL testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad.

An amount of Rs 3.655 million has been issued for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources in Badin Coal-field and its adjoining areas of southern Sindh.

Whereas Rs3.109 million have been disbursed for exploration and evaluation of metallic minerals in the Uthal and Bela areas of Lasbela district, Balochistan.

Under a project to supply 30 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas at doorstep (Zero Point) of Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government has provided funds amounting to Rs 50 million.

Alike, a sum of Rs124.720 million has been released for transportation of 13.5 MMCFD gas to the Dhabeiji SEZ at Town Border Station (TBS) in Sindh during the year 2019-20.