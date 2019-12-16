UrduPoint.com
Govt Releases Rs81.132 Million For Textile Industry Sector Development Projects

Govt releases Rs81.132 million for Textile Industry sector development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms has so far given the authorization to release Rs81.132 million for various Textile Industry sector development projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs 202.828 million.

According to the data PSDP releases , issued by the Planning Commission of Pakistan, the authorities concerned had given the authorization of release of Rs2.828 million for the overall developmental projects of Faisalabad Garments City Training Centre, Faisalabad under its PSDP 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs2.

828 million.

The authorities concerned had also given the authorization of release Rs78.304 million for 1000 Industrial Stitching Units (All over Pakistan), as against the total allocation of Rs100 million in order to water conservation.

The Federal government has so far released Rs297.278 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs701 billion.

