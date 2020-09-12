Govt repaid Rs 5000b debt during last two years, says Hafeez Sheikh

(@fidahassanain)

Advisor to PM on Finance Hafeez Sheikh says that efforts are being made to provide investment friendly atmosphere in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2020) Advisor to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said the government repaid five thousand billion rupees debt during the last two years.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said the government had to take tough decisions to restore the economy affected by Coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed these words during his address to a ceremony Karachi on Saturday.

Hafeez Sheikh said efforts were being made to provide investment friendly atmosphere in the country. He said the government paid special attention on revival of downtrodden segments of the society and Ehsaas programme was launched to provide relief to people.

On other hand, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) announced to introduce automated system of e-filing of appeals. In a webinar session with petitioners, the Board said the automation system would be launched soon to enable the taxpayers to e-file appeals against orders by income tax authorities on the Iris Web Portal. This would also facilitate the Commissioner IR Appeals to efficiently dispose off the appeals using Iris Portal.

It said the taxpayer will be able to file appeals, application for condonation, rectification, stay and additional grounds from the comfort of its office.