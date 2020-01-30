UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gov't Report Expects German Economy To Grow 1.1. Pct In 2020

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:57 PM

Gov't report expects German economy to grow 1.1. pct in 2020

The German government expects the country's economy to grow by 1.1 percent in 2020, it said in its annual economic report published here on Wednesday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The German government expects the country's economy to grow by 1.1 percent in 2020, it said in its annual economic report published here on Wednesday.

Compared to the previous year, when economic growth was 0.6 percent only, the government expects the country's economy to "pick up some momentum again." "After a temporary phase of weakness, the first silver lining is now visible on the horizon, giving rise to hopes of an upturn in the global economy and somewhat stronger growth," German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said.

The unemployment rate in Germany is expected to remain stable at 5.0 percent, while the number of people in employment is projected to grow to a new record of 45.

4 million, an increase of 190,000, the report noted.

Supported by rising wages, the social security system and lowered income taxes, private incomes in Germany should continue to rise noticeably, according to the government report.

However, the Federation of German Industries (BDI) warned that now is not the time for political inaction. "It is of little help to hide behind the weak development of the world economy," said BDI Director General Joachim Lang.

The BDI has recently predicted "weak economic growth" and expects Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by just 0.5 percent in 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World German Germany 2020 Silver Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

BASF increases prices in Pakistan, ASEAN and Sout ..

2 minutes ago

HUBCO 330MW Thar Energy Limited reaches financial ..

8 minutes ago

Riversong-Yellostone Duo Redefining Smart Accessor ..

10 minutes ago

Philippines Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus ..

16 minutes ago

Putin Orders to Take Measures to Support Beslan Re ..

16 minutes ago

Bank of England keeps interest rate at 0.75% on ev ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.