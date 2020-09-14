Govt revises duty drawback rates from 4.39% to 1.7% for electric fans: Abdul Razak Dawood

The advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said the government has revised duty drawback rates from 4.39% to 1.7% for electric fans after 11 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said the government has revised duty drawback rates from 4.39% to 1.7% for electric fans after 11 years.

"I am pleased to announce that Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued the notification for new rates of duty drawback for electric fans", the advisor said this in his official twitter account here.

"I have always maintained that duty drawback is a right of the exporter and hope that these measures will result in enhancing domestic production and consequent exports." he said.

He said that this is in pursuance of our policy of diversifying our exports into developmental sector, where engineering goods is one of our priorities.

It is also the government's commitment to promote 'Make in Pakistan' and export-led growth, he added.