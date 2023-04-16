UrduPoint.com

Govt Revises Petroleum Products Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Govt revises petroleum products prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhamme Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that in wake of the increase of petroleum products in the International market and exchange rate variations, the government has revised the prices of petroleum products.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that the petrol price was enhanced by Rs10 per litre and fixed at Rs282 per litre as against the existing price of Rs272 per litre.

Meanwhile,  the price of kerosene oil was increased by Rs5.78 per litre and it was fixed at Rs186.7 per litre as against the price of Rs180.29 per litre, he added.

However, the prices of high speed diesel and light diesel oil will be maintained and remained unchanged at the existing level, he added.

The minister said that the new prices will be effective from April 16, 2023, and shall remain in force for the next two weeks.

