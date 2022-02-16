UrduPoint.com

Govt Set An Export Target Of $ 200 Billion By 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Govt set an export target of $ 200 billion by 2025

Adviser commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said the government set an export target of $ 200 billion by the end of Fiscal Years 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Adviser commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said the government set an export target of $ 200 billion by the end of Fiscal Years 2025.

Key features of the 3rd Textile and Apparel Policy, recently approved by the Cabinet included the persuasion of value addition in textile, manufacturing of globally competitive products according to the global trading market and subsidizing more facilities in this sector so that it can compete with its regional competitors, he said.

The adviser said this while addressing the press conference in launching the '3rd Textile and Apparel Policy' approved by the Federal Cabinet.

Razak Dawood hoped that the country's textile exports would increase from the current $15 billion to $21 billion by June 30, 2022.

"We have seen a 32 percent growth in textiles this year, which is expected to reach 26 percent by the end of the coming year," he said.

He said that Pakistan's share in the global textile market is 1.8 percent, which needs to be increased and it has vast potential for further expansion.

He said that "we have rationalized the tariff and in this regard the government has reduced the duties in many areas of textile from zero to 50 percent.

Similarly, textiles machinery is also being imported in the textile sector on which duties have been reduced so that modern machinery can be brought in the textile industry and its products can be introduced in the global competitive market.

The Adviser said that the government was trying its best to make the current growth in textile sustainable so that it could contribute to the economic growth of the country.

He said that is why the government is incentivizing the textile sector through short and long term policies.

Similarly, the government has provided full facilities to the textile and non-textile sector through Duty Drawback on Local Taxes (DLTL) payments.

He said that textile has grown in both value added and non-value added. Similarly, Pakistan was ranked 5th globally in cotton and yawn, 2nd in demon and fabrics and also 2nd in cotton clothier.

He informed that in textile value added, Pakistan is second in home textile, second in Towel, third in hosiery and 17th in Apparel.

Talking of Past performance in this sector, he said that over the last ten years, our position in the textile sector has been the same, "we stand at $12 billion," he said.

He said that the government is introducing new markets and products in textile under the policy of trade diversification at geographical and product level on both sides.

Earlier, Pakistani exports were limited to only ten markets, now work is underway in new markets.

Similarly, textile innovation and technology introduction products are manufactured in line with the global competitive markets.

The Adviser said that the value of textile in the global market is valued at $1 trillion, while the market for other commodities like Information Technology (IT) and Chemicals is bigger than that.

That's why the global market for information technology and pharmaceuticals, such as non-traditions items, now stands at $5trillion and chemicals account for $4 trillion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Same June Market Commerce Textile Cotton From Government Cabinet Industry Share Best Billion

Recent Stories

One COVID patient dies, 261 test positive in Hyder ..

One COVID patient dies, 261 test positive in Hyderabad

1 second ago
 DC Rafiq distributes 200 goats among earthquake vi ..

DC Rafiq distributes 200 goats among earthquake victims in Harnai

3 minutes ago
 Police utilizing all resources to maintain law & o ..

Police utilizing all resources to maintain law & order: AIG

3 minutes ago
 More survivors from sunken Spanish trawler 'unlike ..

More survivors from sunken Spanish trawler 'unlikely': Canada rescuers

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Doha results

Tennis: ATP Doha results

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Urges UK's Truss to Apologize to Peoples of ..

Moscow Urges UK's Truss to Apologize to Peoples of Russia, Ukraine, UK for Absur ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>