Govt Set To Present Business, People-friendly Budget On Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The incumbent coalition government is all set to present its first pro-people, business-friendly and progressive budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the Parliament on June 9 (Friday).

The budget will be presented by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The budget had been formulated while considering the existing challenges being faced by economy at domestic and international fronts. Hence, mitigating the people's sufferings, transforming the agriculture sector, promoting information technology (IT), and boosting exports would be the main focus of the document, sources said.

In addition to fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures, jobs creation and people-friendly policies for the socioeconomic prosperity of the country would feature in the budget.

The sources said the preparations for the announcement of the federal budget for fiscal year 2023-24 continued in full swing in accordance with the prescribed timelines.

The budget was being prepared in close coordination among all the departments and ministries involved in the budget related events, including the presentation of the budget in the Parliament and launching of the Economic Survey, they added.

Meanwhile, the pre-budget document presenting the state of the country's economy, 'the Economic Survey of Pakistan' will be launched on June 8 (Thursday).

The survey would highlight the overall performance of economy during the outgoing fiscal year, providing a realistic feedback and basis for future planning.

