UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Sets 4.8 Per Cent Growth Rate For Next Fiscal Year

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 28 seconds ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 01:24 PM

Govt sets 4.8 per cent growth rate for next fiscal year

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar GDP growth so far in current financial year has been worked out at 3.94 percent of the 10 months and this would increase to 4 per cent at the end of Fiscal Year 2020-21.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2021) Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has expressed the optimism that Gross Domestic Products (GDP) growth in PTI Government would be 4.8 per cent in fiscal year 2021-22.

At a news conference in Islamabad, he said that GDP growth so far in current financial year has been worked out at 3.94 percent of the 10 months and this would increase to 4 per cent at the end of Fiscal Year 2020-21.

Asad Umar said the main pillars of growth for the next fiscal year will be exports, industries, construction, IT, agriculture, poultry and remittances.

The Minister said that the government would launch a national campaign for vaccination to check COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged the business community to fully cooperate in mass vaccination of their employees and general public that would eventually pave way for removal of restrictions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Exports Business Agriculture Government

Recent Stories

Country witnesses record increase in 6 major crops ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Logs 9,289 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours ..

9 minutes ago

Payment of foreign debts is imperative for Islamic ..

30 minutes ago

DC visits offices

10 minutes ago

San Jose Rail Yard Shooter Stored 12 Firearms, 22, ..

10 minutes ago

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.