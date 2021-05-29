Govt sets 4.8 per cent growth rate for next fiscal year

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2021) Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has expressed the optimism that Gross Domestic Products (GDP) growth in PTI Government would be 4.8 per cent in fiscal year 2021-22.

At a news conference in Islamabad, he said that GDP growth so far in current financial year has been worked out at 3.94 percent of the 10 months and this would increase to 4 per cent at the end of Fiscal Year 2020-21.

Asad Umar said the main pillars of growth for the next fiscal year will be exports, industries, construction, IT, agriculture, poultry and remittances.

The Minister said that the government would launch a national campaign for vaccination to check COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged the business community to fully cooperate in mass vaccination of their employees and general public that would eventually pave way for removal of restrictions.