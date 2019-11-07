UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Shorten Release Process Of PSDP To Speed Up Process

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

Govt shorten release process of PSDP to speed up process

The Finance Division has shortened budget release process for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to speed up the process of development projects and schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Finance Division has shortened budget release process for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to speed up the process of development projects and schemes.

As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, this step is aimed at easing funds flow and to remove bottlenecks, to spur economic development, said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance here on Thursday.

The steps include increased availability of funds, friendly processes and incentives for early and proper utilization of funds. According to press release, through new measures half of the budgetary allocations for approved PSDP projects have been made instantly available to Ministry of Planning and Development by revising Finance Division's release strategy.

Now 50 percent funds are available for the first two quarters, without any complication. The quarter wise release will be 20:30:30:20. There shall be incentive of advance releases to the executing agencies which will utilize funds appropriately within required time period.

There shall be no ways and means for clearance by the Finance Division for the approved PSDP projects for the first three quarters of the financial year. The practice of endorsement by officers of Finance Division on the PSDP funds releases sanctioned by the PAOs is also being withdrawn forthwith.

The whole process of authorization, releases and sanctioning of PSDP allocated funds shall be dealt between Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms and Ministries/Divisions and PAOs concerned.

An updated Revised Release strategy for approved PSDP projects, to formalize the above steps has been issued by Finance Division.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms and other line Ministries / Division have been amply enabled to speed up utilization of PSDP funds in accordance with the revised release strategy and Public Finance Management Act, 2019.

These steps will ensure adequate money supply, less tier control and ease of operation in the development programme.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Budget Money 2019

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Indones ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan&#039;s p ..

30 minutes ago

Moldovan Democratic Party Withdraws No Confidence ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky Lab Says Yet ..

4 minutes ago

Over 50Mln People in Sub-Saharan Africa Face Hunge ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns Punjab Law Minister ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.