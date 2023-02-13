UrduPoint.com

Govt Should Encourage Market-based Resources' Allocation To Boost Agri Productivity: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Govt should encourage market-based resources' allocation to boost agri productivity: Report

Reducing the Government's footprint in wheat and other crop markets to encourage a market-based allocation of resources in the sector will help productivity growth in agriculture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Reducing the Government's footprint in wheat and other crop markets to encourage a market-based allocation of resources in the sector will help productivity growth in agriculture.

Also, a reduced government footprint in wheat markets will induce more farmers to diversify into other crops that are becoming increasingly relevant in the consumption basket of Pakistani households, a World Bank Report titled "From swimming in sand to high and sustainable growth in Pakistan" said.

The report recommended the Government of Pakistan to maintain a security stock comprising a fraction of national consumption, as it is done in other countries in the region, such as Bangladesh.

It added that food security was a valid policy priority that does not require the current procurement system that is in place for wheat.

In addition to the security stock, a strategic reserves management system should be in place, and equipped with modern bulk storage infrastructure, early warning systems, market information, a food security fund and policy lexibility to ensure trade policies facilitate the smoothing of reserves in case of need through importing or exporting.

Provincial agriculture departments could support alternatives for wheat planting areas that show very low productivity, to support farmers in moving into alternative crops, such as oilseeds, pulses and fodder, or fruits and vegetables when closer to markets.

In Sindh, for example, the share of household expenditure on high value food products is increasing, while there has been a decrease in the consumption of cereals and other crops (including sugar) over the past two decades.

However, the agri-food system has not responded to these changing consumption patterns and the demand for pulses, rapeseed, mustard and other water-thrifty, high-value crops are being supplied through imports, despite the suitability of local agro-climatic conditions, and the shorter durations and lower water requirements.

Pakistan is spending US$3.0�3.5 billion on importing oil seeds and US$ 0.7 billion on importing pulses every year. Pakistan is paying the opportunity cost of forgone economic productivity and water conservation, and paying it in scarce foreign exchange.

The report also suggested to gradually reduce the government footprint in the sugar and wheat sub-sectors, increase competition in the sugar sub-sector, removing import protection, export subsidies, minimum prices, and licensing restrictions for new millers.

It added that licensing requirements for millers lead to an oligopsony, reducing consumers' and farmers' welfare. More fundamentally, interventions introduce distortions to the efficient allocation of land and equipment, which could be deployed for higher-productivity crops, and thus rationalize water use and contribute to climate resilience.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Bank Bangladesh Exchange Import Water Agriculture Oil Lead Market From Government Wheat Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

KE files robust Rs 484 bln investment plan for sus ..

KE files robust Rs 484 bln investment plan for sustainable power supply to Karac ..

few seconds
 Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

42 minutes ago
 Radio provides adequate coverage to diverse cultur ..

Radio provides adequate coverage to diverse cultures, languages: Minister

50 seconds ago
 Flour shortage worsened after Mills strike

Flour shortage worsened after Mills strike

52 seconds ago
 Crypto scams targeting Filipinos to work for them: ..

Crypto scams targeting Filipinos to work for them: official

53 seconds ago
 23 held for gambling in Faisalabad

23 held for gambling in Faisalabad

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.