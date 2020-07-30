UrduPoint.com
Govt Should Treat Traders As Partner: Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:32 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the government should treat the traders as a partner to achieve the desired economic goals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) -:Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the government should treat the traders as a partner to achieve the desired economic goals.

He expressed these views while talking to delegations of traders from different markets of the city on Thursday. Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad were present on the occasion.

The LCCI President said that respect and honor was a fundamental right of the business community as being an economic force, they were doing excellent and always kept the economic wheel moving by contributing to the national exchequer through taxes.

The delegation members said that by the grace of Almighty Allah, COVID-19 was under control and a drastic decrease in cases has been witnessed.

LCCI office-bearers said the country was passing through the phase of economic recovery that was damaged hard because of COVID-19. They said that being an economic force, the role of business community was very important in this struggle.

The business community need encouragement and support of the government so that they could proactively work for revival of the economy, they observed.

They said that businesses have come to normalization, not only in the rest of the world but also in Pakistan.

They hoped that the government would understand the gravity of the situationand would allow traders to do business with safety measures.

