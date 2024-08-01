Govt Slashes Petrol Price By Rs 6.17, HSD By Rs 10.86 Per Liter
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2024) The government on Wednesday announced a reduction in the price of petrol by Rs 6.17 and high speed diesel by Rs 10.86 per liter.
The new price of Petrol is Rs 269.43 and the price of high speed diesel is Rs 272.77 per liter.
The prices of Petroleum products have seen a decreasing trend in the international market during the last fortnight.
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices, based on the price variations in the international market.
The prices of Motor Spirit and HSD for the next fortnight, starting from August 1st, 2024.
