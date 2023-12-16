Open Menu

Govt Slashes Petrol Prices By Rs.14

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs.14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The government here on Friday reduced prices of all petroleum products, including petrol by Rs 14.00 per liter, bringing it down to Rs 267.34 from Rs 281.34.

“Government has decided to revise the prices of petroleum products for the fortnight starting 16 December 2023 as recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA),” said a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Accordingly, the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced from Rs.289.71 to Rs.276.21 per liter, a decline of Rs.13.50 per liter.

The government also reduced the kerosene oil prices by Rs10.14 per liter from Rs201.16 to Rs.191.02 whereas the prices of light diesel oil have been slashed by Rs11.29 per liter from Rs175.93 to Rs.164.64, the press statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Price December All From Government

Recent Stories

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

48 minutes ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

48 minutes ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

49 minutes ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

49 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

49 minutes ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

49 minutes ago
MQM-P urges provincial government for action again ..

MQM-P urges provincial government for action against fertilizer black marketing

49 minutes ago
 SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee ..

SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee meeting

49 minutes ago
 SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of RO ..

SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of ROs

1 hour ago
 Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Shari ..

Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Sharif

1 hour ago
 Sikh pilgrims to be provided best facilities: Care ..

Sikh pilgrims to be provided best facilities: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mo ..

1 hour ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar cuts Christmas cake

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business