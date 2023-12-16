Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs.14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The government here on Friday reduced prices of all petroleum products, including petrol by Rs 14.00 per liter, bringing it down to Rs 267.34 from Rs 281.34.

“Government has decided to revise the prices of petroleum products for the fortnight starting 16 December 2023 as recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA),” said a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Accordingly, the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced from Rs.289.71 to Rs.276.21 per liter, a decline of Rs.13.50 per liter.

The government also reduced the kerosene oil prices by Rs10.14 per liter from Rs201.16 to Rs.191.02 whereas the prices of light diesel oil have been slashed by Rs11.29 per liter from Rs175.93 to Rs.164.64, the press statement added.