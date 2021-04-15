UrduPoint.com
Govt Slashes Petrol Prices By Rs1.79 Per Liter

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:17 PM

The government on Thursday further reduced prices of petrol by Rs1.79 per liter to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The government on Thursday further reduced prices of petrol by Rs1.79 per liter to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

"In order to provide relief to the consumers during the Ramazan, the government has decided to reduce the prices of the petroleum products," said a press statement issued by the finance ministry here.

Accordingly, MS petrol would now be sold at Rs108.56 against its sale at Rs110.35, the statement added.

Likewise, the price of high speed diesel has been reduced by Rs2.32 per liter, from Rs113.08 to Rs110.76. The price of kerosene oil has been slashed by Rs2.06 per liter, from Rs82.06 to Rs80 whereas the price of light diesel oil was decreased by Rs2.21 per liter, from Rs79.86 to Rs77.65.

The new prices would be effective from April 16 till April 30, 2021.

