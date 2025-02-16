Govt Slashes Prices Of All Petroleum Products
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The government here on Saturday reduced prices of all petroleum products, including petrol by Rs1.00 per liter, bringing it down to Rs 256.13 from Rs.257.13.
“The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reviewed and adjusted consumer prices for petroleum products in view of recent fluctuations in the international oil market,” said press statement issued by the finance ministry.
Accordingly, the price of high speed diesel has been reduced from Rs 267.95 to Rs 263.95 per liter, a decline of Rs 4 per liter.
The government also reduced the superior kerosene oil prices by Rs 3.20 per liter from Rs 174.85 to Rs 171.65 whereas the price of light diesel oil has been slashed by Rs 5.25 per liter from Rs161.06 to Rs 155.81, the press statement added.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow
UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
More Stories From Business
-
Govt slashes prices of all petroleum products5 minutes ago
-
Twin cities resident celebrates EU-Pak friendship at ‘EuroVillage 2025’2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, KSA vow to strengthen economic ties for a shared future4 hours ago
-
FDA directed to expedite crackdown against illegal housing schemes4 hours ago
-
Myanmar ambassador highlights Potential for stronger bilateral trade, Cooperation5 hours ago
-
Sugar available at Rs130/kg in Ramazan: Rana Tanveer5 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand6 hours ago
-
SCCI condemns counterfeit medicine trade in Sukkur, demands strict action6 hours ago
-
SIAL launches modern ramp buses7 hours ago
-
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives7 hours ago
-
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 202515 hours ago