Govt slashes prices of all petroleum products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The government here on Saturday reduced prices of all petroleum products, including petrol by Rs1.00 per liter, bringing it down to Rs 256.13 from Rs.257.13.

“The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reviewed and adjusted consumer prices for petroleum products in view of recent fluctuations in the international oil market,” said press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Accordingly, the price of high speed diesel has been reduced from Rs 267.95 to Rs 263.95 per liter, a decline of Rs 4 per liter.

The government also reduced the superior kerosene oil prices by Rs 3.20 per liter from Rs 174.85 to Rs 171.65 whereas the price of light diesel oil has been slashed by Rs 5.25 per liter from Rs161.06 to Rs 155.81, the press statement added.