Govt, stakeholders review SME policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin here on Monday chaired a meeting to review proposed policy on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

According to press statement issued by the finance ministry, Secretary Industries and Production briefed the meeting on proposed SMEs Policy and the concerns of stakeholders.

The concerns were related to key policy recommendations in regulatory and tax environment, SMEs access to finance, institutional strengthening of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and SMEs development fund.

The proposed policy is being designed to increase contribution of SMEs in the economy.

The meeting deliberated in detail the concerns of all stakeholders to agree to the framework of the policy to reach consensus.

Highlighting the importance of SMEs in the economic and social development of Pakistan, the Adviser said that the government was keen to provide conducive environment to facilitate small and medium enterprise growth and ease of doing business.

He further emphasized to make SMEDA more effective and fully functional in order to cater the SMEs and increase the penetration of the regional SMEs across the country.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser to PM on Commerce & Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, secretaries finance, commerce and I&P, chairman FBR, Governor SBP, CEO SMEDA and senior officers.