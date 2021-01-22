(@FahadShabbir)

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razak Dawood Friday apprised the Senate that country's exports witnessed increase owing to the concrete steps taken by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razak Dawood Friday apprised the Senate that country's exports witnessed increase owing to the concrete steps taken by the government.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the adviser said that 60 per cent increase was recorded in the textile exports while 40 per cent growth was also recorded in IT sector related exports.

The government was paying special attention towards promotion of engineering, pharmaceutical and chemical exports, he said.

He said government strengthened its economic ties with African countries under its Look Africa Policy to enhance the outreach of Pakistani goods in international market.

Trade committees have been formed to conduct bilateral trade negotiations with various countries, he added.

He said that the government provided a stimulus package worth Rs180 billion to industries during COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding import of coal, Razak Dawood said that coal was being imported for running the power plants.