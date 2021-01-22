UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Steps Help Increase Country's Exports: Senate Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:23 PM

Govt steps help increase country's exports: Senate told

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razak Dawood Friday apprised the Senate that country's exports witnessed increase owing to the concrete steps taken by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razak Dawood Friday apprised the Senate that country's exports witnessed increase owing to the concrete steps taken by the government.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the adviser said that 60 per cent increase was recorded in the textile exports while 40 per cent growth was also recorded in IT sector related exports.

The government was paying special attention towards promotion of engineering, pharmaceutical and chemical exports, he said.

He said government strengthened its economic ties with African countries under its Look Africa Policy to enhance the outreach of Pakistani goods in international market.

Trade committees have been formed to conduct bilateral trade negotiations with various countries, he added.

He said that the government provided a stimulus package worth Rs180 billion to industries during COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding import of coal, Razak Dawood said that coal was being imported for running the power plants.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Senate Prime Minister Exports Import Market Commerce Textile Government Billion

Recent Stories

Nine SEZs to be built under CPEC: Senate told

1 minute ago

WTO Rules in Favor of Seoul in Tariff Dispute With ..

1 minute ago

China's Hubei reports 1 new imported asymptomatic ..

1 minute ago

China securities watchdog vows to improve quality ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Myanmar Sign Bilateral Aviation Safety Agr ..

9 minutes ago

Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed to head inquiry ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.