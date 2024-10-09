Govt Strengthens Anti-smuggling Efforts With Vehicle Confiscation
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The government has taken a significant step in strengthening its anti-smuggling campaign, as Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Customs to implement stringent measures to combat smuggling nationwide.
A key amendments reinforcing these efforts is the recent change to S.R.O.499(I)/2009 dated 13-06-2009, introduced via SRO 1619(I)/2024 dated 03-10-2024, which empowers authorities to confiscate vehicles and other conveyances used in transporting smuggled goods, said a news release here on Wednesday.
This amendment, announced earlier this month, is a reflection of the government’s firm resolve to eradicate smuggling, which has long plagued the nation’s economy, depriving it of critical revenue while encouraging the informal market.
Under the amendment, all conveyances involved in the transportation of smuggled goods are now subject to immediate confiscation without the option for redemption fine.
This is a significant shift from the previous regime under S.R.O.499(I)/2009 dated 13-06-2009, where offenders had the opportunity to recover seized vehicles by paying a redemption fine.
The new measure closes that loophole, ensuring that the tools used in smuggling operations are permanently removed from circulation.
The Chairman FBR has called for immediate action by the Customs officials and law enforcement agencies to enforce this amendment through coordinated efforts and ensure that all conveyances used in smuggling activities, once apprehended, are confiscated, and permanently removed from operations.
With these renewed efforts, Pakistan moves one step closer to securing its economic borders and ensuring that those who contribute to the illicit economy are held accountable.
The recent amendment is just one of the many steps being taken to eliminate smuggling and protect the integrity of Pakistan’s economy.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan for promoting blue economy to ensure future stability3 hours ago
-
KCCI to remain open full day on every Friday3 hours ago
-
Punjab govt providing "Honihar" scholarship to 30,000 students: Minister4 hours ago
-
Saudi investment to boost economy: LCCI5 hours ago
-
FPCCI honors Ilyas Bilour with Lifetime Achievement Award5 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal pledges to revive cotton industry6 hours ago
-
NA body discusses Seed Amendment Bill 20246 hours ago
-
Indonesian President, Jokowi inaugurates ‘39th Trade Expo Indonesia’ at ICE BSD6 hours ago
-
University of Technology organizes SCIE-Tech Expo 20247 hours ago
-
FPCCI recognizes Iftikhar Ali Malik's 50-year legacy with award of excellence7 hours ago
-
Gold prices witnesses further decrease of Rs.3,000 per tola8 hours ago
-
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan tomorrow8 hours ago