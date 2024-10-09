Open Menu

Govt Strengthens Anti-smuggling Efforts With Vehicle Confiscation

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Govt strengthens anti-smuggling efforts with vehicle confiscation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The government has taken a significant step in strengthening its anti-smuggling campaign, as Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Customs to implement stringent measures to combat smuggling nationwide.

A key amendments reinforcing these efforts is the recent change to S.R.O.499(I)/2009 dated 13-06-2009, introduced via SRO 1619(I)/2024 dated 03-10-2024, which empowers authorities to confiscate vehicles and other conveyances used in transporting smuggled goods, said a news release here on Wednesday.

This amendment, announced earlier this month, is a reflection of the government’s firm resolve to eradicate smuggling, which has long plagued the nation’s economy, depriving it of critical revenue while encouraging the informal market.

Under the amendment, all conveyances involved in the transportation of smuggled goods are now subject to immediate confiscation without the option for redemption fine.

This is a significant shift from the previous regime under S.R.O.499(I)/2009 dated 13-06-2009, where offenders had the opportunity to recover seized vehicles by paying a redemption fine.

The new measure closes that loophole, ensuring that the tools used in smuggling operations are permanently removed from circulation.

The Chairman FBR has called for immediate action by the Customs officials and law enforcement agencies to enforce this amendment through coordinated efforts and ensure that all conveyances used in smuggling activities, once apprehended, are confiscated, and permanently removed from operations.

With these renewed efforts, Pakistan moves one step closer to securing its economic borders and ensuring that those who contribute to the illicit economy are held accountable.

The recent amendment is just one of the many steps being taken to eliminate smuggling and protect the integrity of Pakistan’s economy.

