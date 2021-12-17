UrduPoint.com

Govt Supporting All Measures Aiming To Boost Economic Activity: Tarin

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:03 PM

Govt supporting all measures aiming to boost economic activity: Tarin

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Friday that the government was very supportive of adopting all measures that could boost economic activity, generate employment and help in expansion of business activity in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Friday that the government was very supportive of adopting all measures that could boost economic activity, generate employment and help in expansion of business activity in the country.

He was talking to Chairman All Pakistan Car Dealers and Importers Association (APDA), Mian Shoaib Ahmed, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

The adviser appreciated the contribution of car dealers in the economic progress of the country.

He assured APDA of maximum support and resolution of its issues, the statement added.

He also urged the association to contribute maximum for the economic stability and growth of the country.

Earlier, Chairman APDA apprised the adviser that car dealers and importers were facing various problems, especially related to imports of cars and sought government support to address these issues.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, Secretary Commerce, Member FBR and senior officers.

