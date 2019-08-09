Govt suspended bilateral trade with India with immediate effect

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Government has suspended bilateral trade with India with immediate effect and until further order.

The Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) amending the imports policy order, 2016 and Export Policy Order, 2016 are enclosed herewith for implementation, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Friday.

In this regard, the Federal Government has made further amendments in Import and export Policy Order, 2016.