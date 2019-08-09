UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Suspended Bilateral Trade With India With Immediate Effect

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:57 PM

Govt suspended bilateral trade with India with immediate effect

The Government has suspended bilateral trade with India with immediate effect and until further order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Government has suspended bilateral trade with India with immediate effect and until further order.

The Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) amending the imports policy order, 2016 and Export Policy Order, 2016 are enclosed herewith for implementation, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Friday.

In this regard, the Federal Government has made further amendments in Import and export Policy Order, 2016.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Import 2016 Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Widespread rains forecast in the country 09 Aug 20 ..

44 seconds ago

University of Karachi to establish own testing ser ..

46 seconds ago

5147 drivers, riders challaned in Karachi

48 seconds ago

Secretary commerce emphases for FTA with Australia ..

50 seconds ago

First ever softball coaching clinic in Pakistan to ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission, NCT discuss health i ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.