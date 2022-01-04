UrduPoint.com

Govt Tables Finance (Supplementary) Bill In Senate

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 06:58 PM

The government tabled the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 aimed at bringing tax reforms in the country by removing distortions and withdrawing unjustified tax exemptions given to various sectors, in the Senate on Tuesday

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tareen introduced the draft bill in the House. Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani announced that the bill would be sent to the Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, which would submit its report to the House within three days.

