UrduPoint.com

Govt Takes Inevitable Decision, Raises Petroleum Prices To Strike Deal With IMF: Miftah Ismail

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum prices to strike deal with IMF: Miftah Ismail

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday announced increase in petroleum products in line with the agreement signed by the previous government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday announced increase in petroleum products in line with the agreement signed by the previous government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a press conference, the minister said it was an inevitable decision as the government was also bearing loss of around Rs 91 billion due to provision of subsidy on the petroleum products as per the rates of May 31. As the oil prices had further increased in the international market since May 31, the loss would mount to around Rs 130 billion and put further burden on the national exchequer.

"I understand that it will further raise inflation, but I want to inform the people that it was inevitable as the government has to make an agreement with the IMF." The decisions / steps agreed by former finance minister Shaukat Tarin while striking the deal with IMF and later violating the same had tied the hands of incumbent government, Miftah Ismail said.

The minister announced hike of Rs 30 per liter in the price of petrol, which would now be sold at Rs 209.86 instead of Rs 179.86 from June 3. Likewise, the per liter price of diesel had been enhanced by Rs 30 from Rs 174.15 to Rs 204.15; light diesel oil by Rs 30 from Rs 148.31 to Rs.178.30, and kerosene oil by Rs 26.38 from Rs.155.56 to Rs.181.94.

Despite the price hike, he said, the government was still bearing loss of Rs 9 at per liter petrol, Rs 23 on high speed diesel and Rs 8 at light diesel oil. However, there was no loss on the kerosene oil.

The minister said the hike in petroleum products' prices would definitely increase inflation, however, the government had taken measures to reduce its negative impacts on the poor people by providing a relief package.

The government, he said, would provide sugar at Rs 70 per kilogram and flour at Rs 40 per kg throughout the year, which would help provide relief to the poor people. The government was already providing subsidy on ghee, rice and pulses, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Petrol Poor Shaukat Tarin Oil Same Price May June Market From Government Agreement Billion Flour

Recent Stories

French Diplomats Stage Rare Protest Against Minist ..

French Diplomats Stage Rare Protest Against Ministerial Overhaul

47 seconds ago
 Tulsa Shooting Suspect Bought Rifle on Day of Mass ..

Tulsa Shooting Suspect Bought Rifle on Day of Massacre to Kill His Doctor - Poli ..

49 seconds ago
 Pakistan regards Italy as a good friend and reliab ..

Pakistan regards Italy as a good friend and reliable partner: Qamar Zaman Kaira ..

50 seconds ago
 Govt to expand provision of subsidy on food items: ..

Govt to expand provision of subsidy on food items: Musadik Malik

52 seconds ago
 Netherlands' Wadden Islands Oppose Joint Dutch, Fr ..

Netherlands' Wadden Islands Oppose Joint Dutch, French Gas Drilling in North Sea ..

4 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Not Dictate Ukraine How ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Not Dictate Ukraine How to Negotiate With Russia

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.