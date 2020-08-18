Govt takes initiatives to improve tax collection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The government had taken many initiative during the past two years to improve tax culture in the country and uplift the tax to GDP ratio.

The government for improving the tax collection and streamlining the tax system, separated the tax policy and tax administration functions of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to remove the apparent conflict of interest in tax collection.

According to 2 Years Performance Report launched by the government here Tuesday, various reforms have been initiated to make FBR a modern and efficient organization for optimization of tax revenues while promoting taxpayers friendly environment in the country.

Total number of income tax return filers increased to 2.7 million in Tax Year 2019 against 1.9 million in Tax Year 2017, according to the report.

FBR tax collection increased by 3.3 percent to stand at Rs.3970 billion (provisional) in FY2020 against Rs.3843.8 billion in FY2018, the report added.

In absolute terms Rs.126 billion higher amount has been collected during this period, the report added, it added.