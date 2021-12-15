Govt taking all possible measures to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities: Tarin

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Thursday said the government was taking all possible measures to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities across the country.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), said a press release issued here by Finance Division.

Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries and Production, Secretary NFS& R, Additional Secretary Commerce, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Chief Statistician PBS, Chairman TCP, MD Utility Stores Corporation, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

National Price Monitoring Committee reviewed the prices of daily commodities and essential food items in the country.

The Secretary Finance briefed the NPMC about the weekly SPI situation which has been decreased by 0.07% during the week under review.

While reviewing the price trend of essential commodities, the Secretary Finance apprised that prices of 09 essential commodities registered decline whereas prices of 23 items remained stable during the last week, while prices of 19 essential commodities have shown slight upward trend, he added.

The Secretary Finance also apprised the meeting that prices of essential commodities Tomatoes, Potatoes, Chicken farm, Sugar, wheat flour bags have registered significant decline during the week.

The Secretary Finance further updated NPMC that the prices of the wheat flour bags remained consistent at Rs. 1100 per 20 kg due to the proactive measures of the Punjab, KP Governments and ICT administration.

The daily release of wheat by all the provincial governments will further ease out wheat prices at national level.

The Adviser appreciated the efforts of Sindh Government and stressed to ensure availability of wheat flour at government prices in Karachi and Hyderabad.

While reviewing the price of sugar in the country, the Secretary Finance informed that prices are decreasing.

The new stocks of sugar are arriving in the market which will further reduce the prices. The Advisor expressed satisfaction over the stability in the sugar prices in the market.

Chairman TCP gave a presentation on the various options for availability of imports of edible oil on low prices. The meeting deliberated in detail on consumption pattern of branded and unbranded edible oil.

The meeting also noted the price difference between both the categories and directed to remove the anomalies to ensure supply of edible oil on reasonable prices.

While reviewing the production of Pulses in the country, it was informed that prices of Pulses have shown slight increase in the week under review.

The Adviser directed Ministry of National Food Security & Research to monitor the movement of international prices of Pulses and accordingly plan import to avoid price hike in the country.

NPMC also reviewed milk prices in the country and observed variations in milk prices across the country. The adviser directed all the provincial chief secretaries to keep a check on the undue price hike of milk.