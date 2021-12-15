UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking All Possible Measures To Ensure Smooth Supply Of Essential Commodities: Tarin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:56 PM

Govt taking all possible measures to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities: Tarin

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Thursday said the government was taking all possible measures to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Thursday said the government was taking all possible measures to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities across the country.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), said a press release issued here by Finance Division.

Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries and Production, Secretary NFS& R, Additional Secretary Commerce, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Chief Statistician PBS, Chairman TCP, MD Utility Stores Corporation, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

National Price Monitoring Committee reviewed the prices of daily commodities and essential food items in the country.

The Secretary Finance briefed the NPMC about the weekly SPI situation which has been decreased by 0.07% during the week under review.

While reviewing the price trend of essential commodities, the Secretary Finance apprised that prices of 09 essential commodities registered decline whereas prices of 23 items remained stable during the last week, while prices of 19 essential commodities have shown slight upward trend, he added.

The Secretary Finance also apprised the meeting that prices of essential commodities Tomatoes, Potatoes, Chicken farm, Sugar, wheat flour bags have registered significant decline during the week.

The Secretary Finance further updated NPMC that the prices of the wheat flour bags remained consistent at Rs. 1100 per 20 kg due to the proactive measures of the Punjab, KP Governments and ICT administration.

The daily release of wheat by all the provincial governments will further ease out wheat prices at national level.

The Adviser appreciated the efforts of Sindh Government and stressed to ensure availability of wheat flour at government prices in Karachi and Hyderabad.

While reviewing the price of sugar in the country, the Secretary Finance informed that prices are decreasing.

The new stocks of sugar are arriving in the market which will further reduce the prices. The Advisor expressed satisfaction over the stability in the sugar prices in the market.

Chairman TCP gave a presentation on the various options for availability of imports of edible oil on low prices. The meeting deliberated in detail on consumption pattern of branded and unbranded edible oil.

The meeting also noted the price difference between both the categories and directed to remove the anomalies to ensure supply of edible oil on reasonable prices.

While reviewing the production of Pulses in the country, it was informed that prices of Pulses have shown slight increase in the week under review.

The Adviser directed Ministry of National Food Security & Research to monitor the movement of international prices of Pulses and accordingly plan import to avoid price hike in the country.

NPMC also reviewed milk prices in the country and observed variations in milk prices across the country. The adviser directed all the provincial chief secretaries to keep a check on the undue price hike of milk.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Punjab Shaukat Tarin Oil Hyderabad Price Stocks Market Commerce All Government Wheat Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts Festival

28 minutes ago
 US 'Alarmed' by Potential Deployment of Wagner Gro ..

US 'Alarmed' by Potential Deployment of Wagner Group in Mali - State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company to construct 9 ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company to construct 9 new quarters

2 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 1 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 15 Dec 2021

2 minutes ago
 Foolproof security to be ensured on Christmas: DC

Foolproof security to be ensured on Christmas: DC

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.