Govt taking concrete measures to promote ecommerce: Aon Abbas

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi said Thursday that the government was committed to facilitate ecommerce, which would be a big source of business in near future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi said Thursday that the government was committed to facilitate ecommerce, which would be a big source of business in near future.

Addressing the National E-Commerce Symposium organized by the Commerce Ministry here, the special assistant said the it was vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to link youth and cottage industry of the country with the world through ecommerce.

He said the initiative would provide better employment opportunities to the youth of the country.

He said that the government was committed to work with ecommerce stakeholders to resolve their issues and come up with a comprehensive strategy to promote this sector in the country.

He said that during the symposium, some basic challenges faced by the ecommerce sector were identified adding that the government would devise a strategy accordingly.

He said that by January next, the government would establish a web portal to facilitate ecommerce businessmen by providing them information from registration to banking training.

The special assistant assured the participants that the Federal government would engage provinces to resolve tax issues and ensure uniform tax policy across the country.

He said that issues related to singe and low weight parcel to the other countries of the world would also be resolved.

He assured the stakeholders of his full cooperation in resolving their issues and said that he would take their issues to every forum to facilitate ecommerce.

He said that keeping in view the importance of ecommerce, the prime minister had specially assigned him the duty to promote ecommerce.

It is pertinent to mention here that the purpose of the symposium was to devise policy on ecommerce. It was attended by key stakeholders of ecommerce from all across the country.

During the symposium, the issues that came up to discussion included payment to businessmen, utilization of digital payment instead of cash-on-delivery, federal provincial institutional coordination in taxes, registration of new companies, awareness about law, gateway hurdles for international payments, delivery of parcel inside and outside country, challenges faced by courier companies and system for international parcels.

The symposium also discussed establishment of university to provide training to youth on ecommerce, establishment of national ecommerce council and steps for ease of doing business.

Issues related to ensuring international quality of products and registration of businesses for ecommerce also came up to discussion.