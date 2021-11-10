Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Wednesday said concrete steps would be taken for the solution of business community's concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Wednesday said concrete steps would be taken for the solution of business community's concerns.

In a meeting with delegation of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Pakistan, the adviser said, government was keen to take initiatives to bridge the communication gap between the government and business community.

The adviser lauded the contribution of business community for the betterment of the economy of Pakistan and assured them that government was fully committed to providing all out support to the business community.

Earlier, President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Pakistan highlighted the problems being faced by the business community especially small traders and sought support of the government to resolve their issues.

Later, the delegation thanked the adviser for cooperation and addressing the issues positively.