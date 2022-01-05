UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Measures To Attain Sustainable Inclusive Growth : Tarin

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said that government was committed to introduce reform in various sectors, in the face of various challenges, to address the long outstanding structural issues and to attain sustainable and inclusive growth.

Talking to a delegation of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) headed by Secretary General Dr Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf that called on the Finance Minister, he said that the present government has introduced reforms in agriculture, industry, IT , housing, investment and other sectors and promotion of tourism as vital for economic growth.

Tarin highlighted long cordial relations between Pakistan and the member states of the GCC and said that our relations are firmly rooted in shared faith, values and culture.

The Finance Minister appreciated the GCC member countries for providing hospitability to a large number of Pakistanis working there.

Dr Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf also highlighted deep rooted relationship between GCC member countries and Pakistan and discussed various avenues of cooperation and collaboration especially for the enhancement of trade, economic and investment opportunities between Pakistan and GCC member States.

Shaukat Tarin supported the proposals of Dr Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf for broadening the trade, economic relations and investment opportunities between Pakistan and the GCC member countries and assured them of full support of the present government.

