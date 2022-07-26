Govt taking measures to build up confidence of business community: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday said that concrete steps were being taken by the government to build up confidence of the business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday said that concrete steps were being taken by the government to build up confidence of the business community.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, the minister said this while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA).

The minister said the government was providing conducive and friendly environment to the business community.

The finance minister directed the relevant authorities to take the required steps for resolving concerns of PTEA.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha; Coordinator to PM on Commerce and Industry, Rana Ihsan Afzal; Chairman PTEA, Shaiq Jawed; Patron in Chief PTEA, Khurram Mukhtar; Secretary General PTEA, Aziz Ullah Goheer; Chairman FBR, Acting Governor SBP and senior officers of Finance Division.

Earlier, the delegation members apprised the minister about issues and challenges faced by this sector related to income tax, sales tax refunds, deferred payment claims and exchange rate. They requested the help from the government to address these issues.