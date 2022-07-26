UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Measures To Build Up Confidence Of Business Community: Miftah

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Govt taking measures to build up confidence of business community: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday said that concrete steps were being taken by the government to build up confidence of the business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday said that concrete steps were being taken by the government to build up confidence of the business community.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, the minister said this while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA).

The minister said the government was providing conducive and friendly environment to the business community.

The finance minister directed the relevant authorities to take the required steps for resolving concerns of PTEA.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha; Coordinator to PM on Commerce and Industry, Rana Ihsan Afzal; Chairman PTEA, Shaiq Jawed; Patron in Chief PTEA, Khurram Mukhtar; Secretary General PTEA, Aziz Ullah Goheer; Chairman FBR, Acting Governor SBP and senior officers of Finance Division.

Earlier, the delegation members apprised the minister about issues and challenges faced by this sector related to income tax, sales tax refunds, deferred payment claims and exchange rate. They requested the help from the government to address these issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Exchange Business FBR Commerce Textile From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Khurram Dastgir invites American companies to take ..

Khurram Dastgir invites American companies to take part in govt' solar energy pl ..

32 seconds ago
 Commissioner Quetta Division chairs meeting to mai ..

Commissioner Quetta Division chairs meeting to maintain peace during Muharram-ur ..

34 seconds ago
 Presidency clarifies media report on President's r ..

Presidency clarifies media report on President's remarks on army role, COAS appo ..

4 minutes ago
 Four injured as roof of a house caves in at Mattan ..

Four injured as roof of a house caves in at Mattani area

4 minutes ago
 HMC constitutes mobile teams for corona vaccinatio ..

HMC constitutes mobile teams for corona vaccination

4 minutes ago
 Traders demand the withdrawal of fixed sales tax o ..

Traders demand the withdrawal of fixed sales tax on electricity bills

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.