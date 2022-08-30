Govt taking measures to enhance trade with Afghanistan: Miftah Ismail

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said here on Tuesday that the government was taking measures to enhance trade volume with the neighboring countries including Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said here on Tuesday that the government was taking measures to enhance trade volume with the neighboring countries including Afghanistan.

During a meeting with Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) led by its Chairman, Zubair Motiwala, the finance minister said that the government was cognizant of uncultivated trade potential between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The minister assured the delegation that their issues would be resolved at the earliest possible time, said a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Miftah directed the relevant authorities to expedite the process for resolving the issues of Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The delegation briefed the minister about the current landscape of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and the issues being faced by them related to trade between both countries.

It was also shared that the trade potential between Pakistan and Afghanistan was still unexplored to a larger extent and significant benefit could be taken by utilizing full trade potential between the two countries.