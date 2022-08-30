UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Measures To Enhance Trade With Afghanistan: Miftah Ismail

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Govt taking measures to enhance trade with Afghanistan: Miftah Ismail

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said here on Tuesday that the government was taking measures to enhance trade volume with the neighboring countries including Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said here on Tuesday that the government was taking measures to enhance trade volume with the neighboring countries including Afghanistan.

During a meeting with Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) led by its Chairman, Zubair Motiwala, the finance minister said that the government was cognizant of uncultivated trade potential between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The minister assured the delegation that their issues would be resolved at the earliest possible time, said a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Miftah directed the relevant authorities to expedite the process for resolving the issues of Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The delegation briefed the minister about the current landscape of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and the issues being faced by them related to trade between both countries.

It was also shared that the trade potential between Pakistan and Afghanistan was still unexplored to a larger extent and significant benefit could be taken by utilizing full trade potential between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Chamber Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Taiwan to Increase Defense Budget, Improve Domesti ..

Taiwan to Increase Defense Budget, Improve Domestic Military Production - Admini ..

1 minute ago
 France sweltered under 2nd-hottest summer on recor ..

France sweltered under 2nd-hottest summer on record

1 minute ago
 Govt utilizing all resources for relief, rehabilit ..

Govt utilizing all resources for relief, rehabilitation of flood-hit people: PM

3 minutes ago
 Antibiotics in young kids can cause permanent asth ..

Antibiotics in young kids can cause permanent asthma, allergies: Study

3 minutes ago
 Govt to extend financial support to flood victims: ..

Govt to extend financial support to flood victims: Dr Musadiq Malik

3 minutes ago
 AJK govt provided financial relief worth Rs 250 mi ..

AJK govt provided financial relief worth Rs 250 million to Balochistan's flood a ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.