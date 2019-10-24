Govt taking measures to facilitate business activities in country

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries Production, and Investment Razak Dawood Thursday said the government was taking all measures to facilitate and address the prevalent issues being faced by the industrial sector in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries Production, and Investment Razak Dawood Thursday said the government was taking all measures to facilitate and address the prevalent issues being faced by the industrial sector in the country.

A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) called on Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industries Production, and Investment to deliberate upon the issues related to commerce and industry in Pakistan, said a statement issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The delegation presented various issues pertaining to industry.

The Adviser appreciated the constructive role of FPPCI in economic development of the country by contributing in formulation of various policies of industrial development of the country.

He further appraised the delegation that the incumbent government had taken a strategic decision for the revival of industrial sector.

The Adviser underlined that the government was committed to reduce the regulatory burden on business processes through improved Ease of Doing Business (EODB) reforms by introducing policy interventions at all tiers of government from local to Federal level.

These reforms would go a long way to address the issues of the industrial sector, he added.