UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Measures To Facilitate Business Activities In Country

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:39 PM

Govt taking measures to facilitate business activities in country

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries Production, and Investment Razak Dawood Thursday said the government was taking all measures to facilitate and address the prevalent issues being faced by the industrial sector in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries Production, and Investment Razak Dawood Thursday said the government was taking all measures to facilitate and address the prevalent issues being faced by the industrial sector in the country.

A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) called on Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industries Production, and Investment to deliberate upon the issues related to commerce and industry in Pakistan, said a statement issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The delegation presented various issues pertaining to industry.

The Adviser appreciated the constructive role of FPPCI in economic development of the country by contributing in formulation of various policies of industrial development of the country.

He further appraised the delegation that the incumbent government had taken a strategic decision for the revival of industrial sector.

The Adviser underlined that the government was committed to reduce the regulatory burden on business processes through improved Ease of Doing Business (EODB) reforms by introducing policy interventions at all tiers of government from local to Federal level.

These reforms would go a long way to address the issues of the industrial sector, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Chamber Commerce Textile All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sahiwal killings: victim family says "it was an ac ..

2 minutes ago

Afridi says "We all are pathan" instead of saying ..

23 minutes ago

US lawmakers term Indian action in Occupied Kashmi ..

56 minutes ago

Wallabies coach Cheika will 'rise again', says Eng ..

56 seconds ago

New Tunisian President May Reinvigorate Country's ..

58 seconds ago

Two-day international workshop held

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.