Open Menu

Govt Taking Measures To Improve Capital Market, Insurance Industry

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Govt taking measures to improve capital market, insurance industry

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar said on Thursday that the government was paying attention to improve capital market, insurance industry, investment finance, export oriented growth and was establishing special economic zones to boost exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar said on Thursday that the government was paying attention to improve capital market, insurance industry, investment finance, export oriented growth and was establishing special economic zones to boost exports.

The minister was talking to Regional Vice President of International Finance Corporation (IFC) for Middle East, Central Asia, Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Ms. Hela Cheikhrouhou, who called on her here, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

The meeting was attended by IFC Regional Director, Khawaja Aftab Ahmed, Country Director, World Bank, Mr. Najy Benhassine, Country Manager, IFC Pakistan, Zeeshan Shaikh and senior officials from Economic Affairs and Finance Division.

She said the insurance industry can play important role in offering a social safety net mechanism, encouraging building of sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure in Pakistan.

If liquidity from insurance sector is effectively deployed it can trigger development of the capital markets.

The Finance Minister highlighting the current economic situation of Pakistan said that the government is committed to introduce reform in various sectors to address the long outstanding structural issues.

She shared reform agenda and economic reforms of the interim government that have brought economic and fiscal stability in the country. The minister encouraged IFC to concentrate its private sector operations in insurance sector, export oriented business and export processing zones.

On the occasion, Ms. Hela Cheikhrouhou appreciated the steps taken by the government in economic and financial sectors for improvement in the economy of Pakistan. She extended her all out support for the progress and betterment of economic agenda of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Bank Exports Business Turkey Progress Middle East Market All From Government Industry Asia

Recent Stories

LHC suspends ECP’s executive notification for co ..

LHC suspends ECP’s executive notification for conducting general elections in ..

1 hour ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting to review PHE departme ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review PHE department's schemes

1 hour ago
 Mahmood Khan Achakzai meets Nawaz Sharif

Mahmood Khan Achakzai meets Nawaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 Provincial Caretaker Minister, Barrister Feroze Ja ..

Provincial Caretaker Minister, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel stresses for ..

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif expects public verdict on Feb 8 follo ..

Nawaz Sharif expects public verdict on Feb 8 following landmark legal victories

1 hour ago
 CM Sindh inaugurates 18th Karachi International Bo ..

CM Sindh inaugurates 18th Karachi International Book Fair

1 hour ago
All set to restore Bolan Mail, Akbar Bugti Express ..

All set to restore Bolan Mail, Akbar Bugti Express trains

1 hour ago
 SFA team conducts surprise inspection of Nafis Bak ..

SFA team conducts surprise inspection of Nafis Bakers

1 hour ago
 Seminar to create awareness about population growt ..

Seminar to create awareness about population growth held

1 hour ago
 TUF signs MoU with COMSTECH

TUF signs MoU with COMSTECH

1 hour ago
 CUST awards degrees to over 1075 graduates

CUST awards degrees to over 1075 graduates

1 hour ago
 Secretary livestock visits AHITI

Secretary livestock visits AHITI

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business