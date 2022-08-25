UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Measures To Keep Growth Momentum Intact: Outlook

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Govt taking measures to keep growth momentum intact: Outlook

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The government is taking all possible measures to counter high inflationary and external sector pressures so that the growth momentum may remain intact, says Monthly Economic Update and Outlook for August 2022.

"The economy of Pakistan is going through high inflationary and external sector pressures due to higher commodity prices both in the international and domestic markets and exchange rate depreciation (YoY)," the report launched here on Thursday said.

Inflation has continued to accelerate in recent months, mainly due to supply shocks that have created very significant monthly impulses on the Consumer price Index (CPI) level.

If these monthly impulses can be contained to more normal levels in future months, inflation may start to decelerate, the report says adding but even then, Year-on-Year (YoY) inflation may stay in double digit for rest of the current fiscal year.

According to the report, economic growth remained positive, but restrictive demand management and high inflation may cause Pakistan's cyclical position to deteriorate in the coming months.

This cooling off may bode well for the trade balance and by extension for the current account balance, official reserves, and the exchange rate.

On the other hand, recessionist tendencies in Pakistan's main export markets may contain exports. Furthermore, Pakistan's NEER (nominal effective exchange rate ) has significantly depreciated in recent months, and its REER (real effective exchange rate) appreciated again in June.

The current account balance is expected to improve considerably in the coming months while the new agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ensures that Pakistan's external financing needs will be met.

This opens room for further implementation of supply-side policies that should elevate Pakistan's potential growth rate to a higher sustainable level.

One essential necessary condition for this to happen is a drastic increase in Pakistan's propensity to invest. Physical and human capital accumulation and productivity enhancement are the essential ingredients to upgrade Pakistan's sustainable long-run growth path.

It says, the economic outlook was surrounded by global and domestic uncertainties. Geopolitical tensions remain unabated, worldwide inflation remains high, interest rates show tendencies to rise, and the US Dollar strengthens.

Pakistan's external environment is therefore facing increasing challenges while domestically, the government has taken necessary measures to comply with IMF requirements.

These have further increased inflation, but also have the positive effect of alleviating the external financing constraints.

Recent floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains has adversely affected important and minor crops which may impact the economic outlook through agriculture performance.

The Fear-on-Year and Month-on-Month inflation have been accelerating drastically in June and July. The main drivers were seen to be the pass-through of high international commodity prices and exchange rate depreciation into domestic retail prices.

On the other hand, during the last 12 months, money supply growth was compatible with a low and stable inflation rate. But the recent supply shocks have brought the CPI to a level much higher than one year ago.

Taking into account, the expectation that domestic retail prices may further increase in August 2022 compared to July 2022, even if there would not be any further MoM increase in August 2022, YoY inflation will settle at nearly the same level as the one observed in July 2022.

During the past month, FY2022-23, FBR surpassed the target of Rs 443 billion by Rs 15 billion. The provisional net collection represents a growth of 10.2 percent to stand at Rs 458 billion during July FY2022-23 against Rs 416 billion in the comparable period of last year.

The performance clearly reflects FBR's continuous efforts to maintain the growth trajectory established last year.

Meanwhile, despite global and domestic headwinds, FY2022 ended well for the LSM with a growth of 11.7 against 11.2 percent in the last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Exchange Exports Dollar Agriculture Same Price Money May June July August FBR Market All Government Agreement Billion Rains

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood ..

Realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood Hassan Shares His Opinions on ..

5 hours ago
 Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood ..

Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive Khawaj ..

5 hours ago
 CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's bigges ..

CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's biggest female centric tech startup ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.