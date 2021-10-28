Govt taking measures to uplift local industrial sector

(@FahadShabbir)

The government was working to provide maximum relief to local industries and taking steps to increase their production to promote industrial sector in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The government was working to provide maximum relief to local industries and taking steps to increase their production to promote industrial sector in the country.

This was stated by Federal Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, Jawad Rafique Malik on Thursday while addressing the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Regional Awards ceremony 2021.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Productivity Organization (NPO) Alamgir Chaudhry and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan Institute of Quality, Dr. Kamran Musa was awarded the APO Regional Award for his outstanding performance in production.

Speaking on the occasion, Jawad Rafique Malik said that for the development of the country, production capacity has to be increased which would also helped in increase exports and the economy will flourish.

Alamgir Chaudhry said that Pakistan is an active member of the Asian Production Organization, the government of Pakistan has approved the National Productivity Plan and a nationwide awareness campaign will be launched to increase productivity.

It is worth mentioning here that the APO Regional and National Awards are given every five years to individuals who have made outstanding performance with a significant impact in the Asia-Pacific region or APO member countries, respectively.

The APO Regional Award, consisting of a gold medal and certificate, is usually presented during the annual session of the APO Governing Body by the APO Chair.