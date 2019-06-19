Govt taking possible measures to promote furniture export-led growth: Abdul Razak Dawood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Textiles , Industries Production and Investment, Abdul Razzaq Dawood Wednesday said that the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to promote regional trade and export-led growth of economy including furniture to bring the country out of quagmire of the multiple crises.

He expressed these views while talking to PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, said a press release issued here.

He said that the government would give priority to promotion of export-led growth including furniture sector by enhancing exports and reduce dependence on imports, adding that it had identified many sectors that would boost exports from the country.

He further said that the good thing was that due to timely policies of the government, the economy of the country would improve in the months to come as Pakistani products were being exported.

Abdul Razak Dawood said that workers of this industry had great skills and potential and if used properly, Pakistan could become the best exporter of furniture.

He added that with the development of the furniture industry, it would be easy to meet local and international needs.

He added that Small and Medium Entrepreneur (SMEs) sector would also be encouraged for playing its role in economic growth and prosperity.

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the market of handmade world-class Pakistani furniture has a huge opportunity for furniture exporters if the government makes policies in accordance with the suggestions of the stakeholders for promotion of export of furniture.

He said that Pakistan needed policies to protect the furniture sector so that the industry could grow in the correct manner.

"Currently, we cannot compete with the Chinese market because of their prices, which is largely due to the availability of skilled labour," he added.

He stressed the need for the government and the Pakistani people to increase their patronage of furniture products made by local industry.

Mian Kashif said the good thing is that the business community reposed confidence in prudent economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan to put the country on track leading to progress, prosperity and development.

He said good working environment would enhance the capacity of workers enabling them to compete internationally.

This industry, combined with the handicraft industry, is employing about 50,000 people. "If local industry expands, new opportunities of employment will be generated," he added.

"The furniture industry in Pakistan must vigorously transform from cottage or small scale industry to innovative industry through training, upgrading supplies and imports, establishing a wood work institute and testing laboratories of international standards," he added.

He said efforts must be made by promoting furniture exports by more regular participation in international shows.