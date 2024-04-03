Govt Taking Practical Steps For Development Of Textile Sector: Awais Leghari
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 06:54 PM
A delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Wednesday called on Minister of Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari here
During the meeting, APTMA officials expressed their concerns over the dwindling exports within the textile sector, which has led to rising issues like unemployment and poverty, said a press release issued here.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the present government was taking practical steps for the development of textile sector in the country.
He also reassured the delegation of the Government's unwavering commitment to providing substantial support to the textile industry.
He mentioned ongoing efforts towards the implementation of a comprehensive wheeling policy, which is expected to significantly boost exports.
He emphasized the Government's keen interest in offering regionally competitive tariffs specifically tailored for the textile sector. This strategic approach aims to unlock the sector's full potential, targeting a substantial increase in exports up to $2 billion.
Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the minister reiterated the Government's swift actions towards improving the operations of DISCOS (Distribution Companies), with the Primary goal of providing immediate relief to the textile sector.
