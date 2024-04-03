Open Menu

Govt Taking Practical Steps For Development Of Textile Sector: Awais Leghari

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Govt taking practical steps for development of textile sector: Awais Leghari

A delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Wednesday called on Minister of Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Wednesday called on Minister of Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari here.

During the meeting, APTMA officials expressed their concerns over the dwindling exports within the textile sector, which has led to rising issues like unemployment and poverty, said a press release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the present government was taking practical steps for the development of textile sector in the country.

He also reassured the delegation of the Government's unwavering commitment to providing substantial support to the textile industry.

He mentioned ongoing efforts towards the implementation of a comprehensive wheeling policy, which is expected to significantly boost exports.

He emphasized the Government's keen interest in offering regionally competitive tariffs specifically tailored for the textile sector. This strategic approach aims to unlock the sector's full potential, targeting a substantial increase in exports up to $2 billion.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the minister reiterated the Government's swift actions towards improving the operations of DISCOS (Distribution Companies), with the Primary goal of providing immediate relief to the textile sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Wheeling Textile All Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Two children among four died in Kalat car-coach co ..

Two children among four died in Kalat car-coach collision

3 minutes ago
 PPP chief pays homepage to Zulfikar Bhutto

PPP chief pays homepage to Zulfikar Bhutto

3 minutes ago
 Finnish school shooting motivated by bullying: pol ..

Finnish school shooting motivated by bullying: police

3 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka sweep Bangladesh Test series with crushi ..

Sri Lanka sweep Bangladesh Test series with crushing win

3 minutes ago
 AJK president congratulates Kashmiri-Origin judge ..

AJK president congratulates Kashmiri-Origin judge in UK

43 minutes ago
 Seven DSPs deputed to enhance security of foreigne ..

Seven DSPs deputed to enhance security of foreigner projects in Hazara

43 minutes ago
Special meeting held to address electricity theft, ..

Special meeting held to address electricity theft,recovery of dues

43 minutes ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

43 minutes ago
 From polar bears to groundwater, nature is riddled ..

From polar bears to groundwater, nature is riddled with 'forever chemicals'

43 minutes ago
 Speakers for increase in FED  to mitigate  perva ..

51 minutes ago
 UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms ..

UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo

46 minutes ago
 Minister directed to take back vehicles from unent ..

Minister directed to take back vehicles from unentitled officials

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business