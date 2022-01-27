Govt taking steps to provide facilities to auto industry: Sajid Hussain Turi

National Assembly Standing Committee on Industry and Production Chairman Sajid Hussain Turi on Thursday said the government was taking steps on priority basis to provide maximum facilities to the auto industry for enhancing its production

He was talking to media during his visit to Honda Atlas company here. Members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Industry and Production - Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Riaz-ul-Haq and Syed Mustafa Mahmood were also present.

Sajid Hussain Turi said the record increase in the production of motorcycles was a good omen for industrial revolution in the country.

Earlier, Honda Atlas management briefed the Standing Committee members about production and manufacturing of the Honda motorcycles and spare parts.

They briefed that Honda company was manufacturing 1.3 million motorcycles annually and 94 percent spare parts were locally manufactured. They said that the motorcycles manufactured here were being exported to Afghanistan while their spare parts were also being exported to Bangladesh and African countries.

During their visit, the Standing Committee members also visited Atlas Honda production units and expressed their satisfaction over the quality of work.