Govt Taking Steps To Resolve Problems Of Business Community: Usman Dar

Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Govt taking steps to resolve problems of business community: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the government was well-aware of the problems being faced by the business community and making all out sincere efforts for their early resolution.

Talking to the business community at a dinner hosted by him last night, he said the government was taking effective steps for the development of industry and strengthening the national economy by taking business community into confidence. He said that local exporters were playing a significant role in strengthening the national economy.

The SAPM said that strong industrial base was vital for boosting and increasing the national exports, adding that all impediments in the way of exports promotion would be removed.

He said the Sialkot exporters had written a golden history by establishing two mega projects including Sialkot international Airport Limited (SIAL) and own private air line namely AirSial Airline on self help basis.

He urged the exporters to establish Sialkot Business Council with a specific agenda on how to increase Sialkot exports from $ 2.5 billion to $ 5 billion.

Dar said that sewerage, water supply, solid waste management, traffic management and upgrading of parks projects worth Rs 17 billion were underway which would provide advanced municipal facilities to the people of Sialkot after their completion. All the development schemes would be completed within stipulated period, he added.

He said that all the development schemes in Sialkot would be named after those who were paying maximum taxes.

He said that Kashmir Road underpass had been approved and the work would soon be started.

The University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies was going to be built at a cost of Rs 16 billion, he said.

The SAPM said that a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) was going to be set up over thousand of acres in Sialkot.

He said that a modern hospital consists of 1000 beds would be built at a cost of 6 billion in Sialkot.

The government had released Rs 3.5 billion for new campus of Govt College Women University (GCWU) at Aimenabad Road, he added.

Sialkot business community lauded the efforts of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar for his strenuous efforts for the business community of Sialkot during the lockdown.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq, Minister for Religious Affairs (AJK) Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Leader of Sialkot Business Community Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jillani, ChairmanDryport Trust Sheikh Naveed Iqbal, Chairman Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association Pakistan (SIMAP) Zeeshan Tariq, Chairman Sialkot Tannery Zone Raza Munir, Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association Faisal Mehbood, Vice Chairman AirSial Umer Mir, Vice Chairman SIAL ChaudhrySarfraz Ahmed Bhatti and a large number of businessmen attended the function.

