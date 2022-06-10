UrduPoint.com

Govt To Abolish Subsidy On Petroleum Products For Stabilizing Economy: Miftah

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said that government would abolish subsidy on petroleum products for stabilizing economy. We could not bear burden of heavy subsidy being given to people on petroleum products, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), regime had damaged the economy of the country, he lamented. The Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said is taking hard decisions for reviving economic and other sectors.

In reply to a question about exports, he said, the government has planned to increase exports from 31 billion rupees to 35 billion rupees.

He said, all out efforts would be made to reduce imports.

To another question about International Monetary Funds (IMF), he said, we are bound to go with IMF to streamline the system. Commenting on increase in salaries of government employees, he said, it was extremely difficult step taken by the government regarding increase in salaries in the current economic situation. We will have to face inflation a little more but after sometime, the people would enjoy relief, he stated.

